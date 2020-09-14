NUWC Division Newport technical project manager receives Superior Civilian Service Award

Photo By Richard Allen | Peter Harrigan (from left), technical project manager in the Naval Undersea Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Richard Allen | Peter Harrigan (from left), technical project manager in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, received the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award for his outstanding contributions toward unmanned systems, during an Aug. 24 ceremony attended by his wife Georgia. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — Peter Harrigan, technical project manager in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, recently received the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award for his outstanding contributions toward unmanned systems from January 2010 to May 2020.



Vice Adm. William Galinis, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, signed the award, which is the second highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the Navy. Harrigan received the award during a ceremony on Aug. 24 with Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings and Technical Director Ron Vien. Harrigan’s wife Georgia attended the event.



A resident of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Harrigan, has worked tirelessly to develop and evolve all aspects of the Submarine Launched Aerial System, known as the Advanced Weapons Enabled by Submarine Unmanned Aerial Systems for Mobile (AWESUM) targets. He assembled a team to create a small-sized unmanned aerial system launched undersea through a launcher able to perform targeting; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance; and limited strike capabilities.



His citation reads:



“Mr. Harrigan demonstrated dedication and professionalism in his skillful decade-long leadership of the Submarine Launched Unmanned Aerial System from its inception to a formal program of record and submarine force operational cap professionalism, personal initiative and total commitment to duty have provided unprecedented benefit to Division Newport, the Warfare Centers, the Naval Sea Systems Command, the U.S. Navy, and the nation.”



