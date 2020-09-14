Prepare for the Unpredictable – Ensure Your NFAAS Is Up To Date

WASHINGTON – Being prepared is a hallmark of the Navy and the burgeoning rash of unpredictable events this past year has shown the tremendous value in maintaining readiness.



A critical link between personal and overall Navy readiness is the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS). Commander, Navy Installations Command reminds Sailors and family members to update personal records in NFAAS as it allows the Navy to account, assess, manage, and monitor the recovery process for personnel and their families affected and/or scattered by a wide-spread disaster.



Sailors can update NFAAS by visiting https://navyfamily.navy.mil, or by using the NFAAS mobile app at https://applocker.navy.mil. “The NFAAS Semi-Annual NAVADMIN to update you and your dependents information is underway and closes September 30, 2020”, said Chief Machinist’s Mate Isa N. Grace, NFAAS program manager for CNIC. “Don’t wait, be prepared.”



One of 2020’s most pressing threats, the COVID-19 pandemic, is reason enough to ensure that Sailors are as prepared for disaster as possible. According to the Center for Disease Control, there have been 6,047,692 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. as of Sept. 2, 2020. Combined with natural calamities such as wildfires and hurricanes on top of civil unrest at home and abroad, there is ample reason to focus our attention on readiness.



“It is important that Sailors keep their information up to date so that if they're on deployment and a disaster happens, we can muster them and assign an emergency case manager to contact FEMA and the family, to assess childcare, temporary housing and other critical support requirements”, said Judith Wright, Program Analyst for Family Emergency Response at CNIC.



“We need to have updated information to really be ready for an emergency. One of the common misconceptions is that it’s only for Sailors to go in and muster”, said Wright. “That is not the case. While the Sailor or the sponsor is the person who would go in and do the mustering or assessing, they have the responsibility to make sure the entire family is accounted for and gets service.”

