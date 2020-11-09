Like Father, Like Son

Rocco Cusano had his first son, Justin Cusano in early 2001. Little did he know that within months the world that he brought his son into would never be the same. When his fire station received the emergency call on September 11th, 2001, he left his wife and infant son at home to respond, not knowing if he would see them again.



“Total devastation I guess I could put it,” said Rocco, former Fire Captain of the Croton Fire Department in Ossining, N.Y. “You’re so used to seeing the Twin Towers there… after 9/11 it was just a pile of rubble and smoke everywhere.”



Justin grew up being told stories about the atmosphere of that day in a once bustling city and the lasting impact it had on New York and beyond.



“He never liked to talk about it, but one day he brought me to the site of ground zero to see for myself,” said Justin. “He told me about the cleanup and how smoky it was, and how there wasn’t anything left.”



Rocco and the Croton Fire Department were waiting just outside ground zero in Manhattan to be called in to assist the other emergency responders following the September 11th attacks in New York City.



“Knowing that your brother firefighters were in there trying to help out, you just felt like there was nothing that you could do,” said Rocco.



Justin followed in his father's footsteps. When he turned 14 he began a youth program at the Croton Fire Department and by 18 he was fulfilling the full duties of a volunteer firefighter like his dad.



“I always looked up to my dad,” said Justin. “He was always very set forward on life and was always busy helping people, it seemed like he knew everyone.”



After already living an exciting life for a young high school graduate, Justin wanted more.



“I’ve always wanted to be a Marine, and finally got that opportunity.” said Justin. “The events of 9/11 definitely had a big impact on me joining the Marine Corps, the patriotism shown on that day motivated me… my dad always told me to respect members of the military and I wanted to be able to give back for everything that was done for me.”



In June 2020 Cusano shipped out to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a United States Marine. After the 13 week training cycle, on Aug. 29, 2020, Cusano earned his Eagle, Globe and Anchor, signifying the transition between a recruit to a United States Marine.



Unbeknownst to him, his graduation date was already a defining day to his father and would soon be to him.



Justin graduated recruit training 19 years to the day after his father responded to the terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, on September 11, 2020.



“It was a total coincidence to me,” said Justin. “I believe it had a lot to do with fate, and somewhere out there God had a plan, and he wanted this to happen, so it fell onto that date.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2020 Date Posted: 09.14.2020 14:24 Story ID: 378046 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Like Father, Like Son, by Cpl Shane Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.