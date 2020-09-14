Hispanic Heritage Month Profile: 2nd Lt. Michael Gonzalez

Sept. 15 starts the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and provides an opportunity for us to shine a spotlight on the diverse Soldiers and Airmen who serve in our ranks.



Today, we are highlighting 2nd Lt. Michael Gonzalez, a clinical nurse with the 167th Airlift Wing.



Gonzalez has been in the West Virginia Air National Guard since 2003 and decided to join because he “has always admired the men and women in the armed forces for the values of courage, selflessness, service, and honor. I had grown up wanting to be part of that culture. The events of September 11, 2001 pushed that desire even further.”

Before becoming a nurse and receiving his commission, he served as an emergency manager in the wing for 16 years and also works at the VA Medical Center where he said he takes great pride in providing care for our nation’s veterans.



His favorite moment of service has been recently as he helped the State of West Virginia as a part of the COVID-19 response.



“I was recently attached to Task Force Medical as a member of the COVID-19 testing team. We augmented county health departments throughout West Virginia to provide support for mass COVID-19 testing. I worked with a great team comprised of Army and Air Guard members, as well as civilian counterparts from the local health departments and medical communities,” Gonzalez said.



He also noted that Hispanic Heritage Month has an important meaning for him stating, “My time in the military has allowed me to work with people from different backgrounds and all walks of life. Despite our differences we grow together as a team and forged some strong friendships. I have learned it is important to celebrate our differences, but also the things that bring us together.”

