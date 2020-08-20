Grissom Airmen return from deployment

With a hero’s welcome and the American flag hanging from a Grissom fire truck, more than 60 Airmen were greeted by their peers Aug. 14-16 following a deployment to Southwest Asia.

“I’m so proud of these brave men and women who time after time continue to make the sacrifice to serve our country,” said Col. Larry Shaw, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic our Airmen continue to serve proudly and meet our mission requirements.”

The group of returning Airmen included members of the 434th Maintenance Group, 434th Maintenance Squadron, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 74th Air Refueling Squadron and 434th Operational Support Squadron. Together they provided aerial refueling and aircraft maintenance in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. Airmen and aircraft from the 434th ARW routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission and U.S. strategic objectives.

