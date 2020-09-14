Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Conducts Port Visit in Oman

DUQM, Oman – Elements of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG), including the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17 and guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) conducted a port visit in Duqm, Oman, Sept. 9-13.



The visit was the second time a U.S aircraft carrier visited Duqm this year. USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) visited in February. Nimitz has been operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet since July 24.



“I couldn’t be more proud of the crew’s performance thus far on deployment,” said Capt. Max Clark, commanding officer of the USS Nimitz. “Port visits allow us a well-deserved rest and chance to recharge the batteries. We are grateful to our Omani partners for supporting our visit and allowing us to use their facilities. Such cooperation efforts help strengthen the ties between our two countries.”



Sailors and Marines had the opportunity to unwind with a number of events coordinated by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), and enjoy food and beverages in designated recreational areas on the pier. While the visit was in support of logistics and maintenance, it provided a morale boost to the crew.



Nimitz CSG took proactive and comprehensive measures to mitigate the risk of personnel contracting COVID-19. For the docking process, all COVID-19 mitigations set forth by DoD, CDC and the host nation were adhered to, including social distancing, masks, and gloves.



Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

