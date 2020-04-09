Navy Recruiting Command Changes

Photo By Aren Everett | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 4, 2020) Cmdr. Matthew B. Roy (right), executive officer,...... read more read more Photo By Aren Everett | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 4, 2020) Cmdr. Matthew B. Roy (right), executive officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes, reads his orders in preparation to relieve Cmdr. Joshua L. Jones, commanding officer, NTAG Great Lakes, during a change of command ceremony onboard NTAG Great Lakes. NTAG Great Lakes is assigned 61,945 square miles across Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Eastern Wisconsin, and the Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and is composed of a headquarters element and two geographically defined Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) in Milwaukee and Chicago, which encompass 36 recruiting stations charged with the mission to provide the Navy Fleet with the proper quantity and quality of Sailors to keep our Navy and our Nation strong. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph Wax) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Cmdr. Matthew B. Roy relieved Cmdr. Joshua L. Jones as Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Great Lakes commanding officer September 4 in a change-of-command ceremony held here at the NTAG Great Lakes Headquarters and broadcasted over Facebook Live.

Jones, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, received his commission in 2001 through Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, and earned his flight wings in 2002. He has deployed in support of Operations Unified Assistance, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve.

Jones assumed command of Navy Recruiting District (NRD) Chicago in May 2019 and oversaw its transition to NTAG Great Lakes in July 2020. He will be transferring to USS George H. W. Bush (CVN-77), homeported in Norfolk, Virginia, where he will serve as Operations Officer.

In his remarks, Jones expressed his confidence in turning over command to Roy.

“Cmdr. Roy and I worked side-by-side during the initial transformation to the NTAG model and I have no doubt that NTAG Great Lakes will see great success under his leadership,” said Jones.

The Navy is currently transforming all recruiting districts into NTAGS in its ongoing effort to ensure that the best men and women are placed into jobs in which they will excel, guaranteeing continued mission success and sustaining the Fleet, while also providing the best quality service and customer support throughout the recruiting process.

Born in Berlin, Germany to an Army family, Roy received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the United States Naval Academy and his commission in May 2003. He was designated a Naval aviator in September 2005.

Roy served as a helicopter pilot assigned to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS)-5, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC)-84, and HS/HSC-11, and completed three air carrier air wing deployments onboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) and USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-77) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), Operation New Dawn (OND) and Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), prior to reporting to his post of executive officer of NRD Chicago in 2019. He will be the first commanding officer of NTAG Great Lakes.

“Our mission is vital,” said Roy. “It is our responsibility to ensure the Navy is manned with the most capable, talented, and motivated people from the nation’s diverse population.”

“I am happy to say that the Sailors we have here at NTAG Great Lakes are a fine representation of what we are looking for in recruits,” said Roy. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to work with as we move forward in the transition process.”

NTAG Great Lakes serves 61,945 square miles across Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Eastern Wisconsin, and the Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It is composed of a headquarters element and two geographically defined Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) in Milwaukee and Chicago, which encompass 36 recruiting stations charged with the mission to provide the Navy Fleet with the proper quantity and quality of Sailors to keep our Navy and our Nation strong.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 7 Navy Recruiting Districts and 19 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

