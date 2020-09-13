167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight September 2020

Tech. Sgt. Luis Morello is the quality assurance manager for the 167th Comptroller Flight (CPTF). His job is to evaluate and provide reasonable assurance that the financial management operations of the wing operate effectively and efficiently while driving continual improvement.



Financial management of the wing is conducted through a number of online platforms. “He monitors them all and he truly has knowledge of multiple facets of finance,” said Maj. James Domenico, the 167th CPTF commander.



Domenico says he can rely on Morello to ensure his staff keeps their roles and responsibilities separated, as required, and with his vast financial knowledge he can assist unit members with a myriad of finance-related questions.



With recent additions to the comptroller staff, Morello will be able to focus solely on his quality assurance roles, “which would only lead me to believe that his production will continue to improve and keep our comptroller flight as a premiere customer service organization,” Domenico said.



How long have you served in the unit: Nine years

My job here is important because: It fulfills the Air Force core value of Excellence by reinforcing the duty of care to taxpayers while ensuring the financial needs of airmen are taken care of.

My favorite part of my job is: Being the de facto ‘go-to-guy’ for a myriad of issues that arise in the realm of systems administration since problem solving and assisting colleagues motivates me significantly.

Civilian job: Currently the same as my military job, but as a Title V civilian. Before my tenure at the 167AW, I was both a real estate and telecom salesman.

Education: Boston Latin School, currently attending American Military University

Hobbies: Fiddling with electronics and retro video games, reading U.S. government and transportation history, and experiencing a variety of food & beverage along with live music from all over the world which my travels as an airman has afforded me great opportunities to experience.

Goals: I am excited to complete my first OCONUS tour representing the 167 AW while utilizing my contingency training in support of financial management needs of military members deployed overseas. When returning home I look forward to getting back on stage as part of a cast in a theatrical production.

I am proudest of: At CPTF I spearheaded the Government Travel Card program, eventually reducing delinquencies to a level that has generated over $100K in rebates back to wing programs and equipment in the years since. Personally, after a PT test failure I bounced back by losing and keeping off forty pounds. But, most of all I have three incredible children that inspire me to be my best self every day.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I did not have a driver’s license until I was 25 since I grew up in the city.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: Performing paying agent missions made me witness firsthand the operations of our aircraft and flying crew while stopping over in multiple continents within a single week.

The most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Never stop daring to be daring, different, and innovative. Some of my proudest accomplishments during my career have been achieved by encouraging and making changes to age old methods to processes that could function better. Always keep your eyes and ears open to your fellow airmen who also share a vision for improvement and room for growth.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the wing: Just as you begin your career with eight weeks of Basic Military Training, employ these eight basic words daily and everything will fall into place: Be good, do well, do good, and be well.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2020 Date Posted: 09.14.2020 Story: 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight September 2020, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle