    Ceremony recognizes new 167th Force Support Squadron commander

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Courtesy Story

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    A change of command ceremony for the 167th Force Support Squadron was held in the 167th Airlift Wing’s dining facility, Sept.12.
    Col. Bill Annie relinquished command of the squadron to Maj. Ben Mathias during the ceremony.
    Maj. Mathias said he is humbled to serve the men and women of the Force Support Squadron.
    “I’m thankful for the opportunity to mentor and pour into the next generation of our Airmen,” Mathias said.
    Prior to becoming the 167th Force Support Squadron commander, Mathias served in the Inspector General’s office as Director of Inspections from January 2019 to July 2020. He is also a pilot for the 167th Airlift Wing.
    “The overall goal is to become the foremost FSS across the Total Force by having mission ready, innovative, and motivated airmen that are driven to provide top-notch customer service,” Mathias said. “In order to achieve this goal, Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) will be a hallmark of executing the mission, leading the people, managing the resources, and improving the unit.”
    Col. Annie is now the 167th Mission Support Group Commander. He served as the Force Support Squadron commander for 3 years, accepting command in 2017.

