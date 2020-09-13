NSA Philadelphia Pays Respects to Father of the Navy 217 Years After Death

PHILADELPHIA - Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity Philadelphia participated in an annual wreath-laying ceremony at Old St. Mary’s Church commemorating the 217th anniversary of Commodore John Barry’s death, Sept. 13.



NSA Philadelphia’s Funeral Honors personnel paraded the colors at Barry’s gravesite followed by remarks from Cmdr. A. J. Kruppa, NSA Philadelphia’s officer-in-charge, who touched on some of Barry’s greatest naval accomplishments.



“Barry was one of the brightest and noblest of those to come from the emerald isle,” said Kruppa. “It is only fitting and appropriate that we take time out of our schedules to recognize and honor the gallant mariner who served his nation well, and stands tall in the annals of American naval history.”



Kruppa then joined representatives from local Commodore Barry clubs and divisions in laying wreaths on Barry’s gravesite after a rendition of “Taps” played from across the cemetery.



“Being in the birthplace of our country’s Navy carries along the responsibility of honoring some of our oldest shipmates,” said Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Tatiana Rodriguez, the ceremonies “Taps” player. “It’s the commitment they displayed, and the standard they set all those years ago that makes our Navy the greatest team on the water to date.”



Barry is regarded as “the Father of the American Navy,” being appointed as the U.S. Navy’s first commissioned officer in 1797 by then President George Washington. Barry would remain the head of the Navy until the day he died at his Philadelphia residence in 1803.



