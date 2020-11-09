Team MacDill commemorates 9/11

On Sept. 11, 2020 U.S. Special Operations Command hosted an observance ceremony to commemorate the sacrifice of the 2,997 men and women killed 19 years ago.



The ceremony began with the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner,” by Ramona Storch, and an invocation delivered by U.S. Army Col. Eric Albertson, the USSOCOM command chaplain.



“The sudden violent nature of the 9/11 attacks stunned Americans and the world,” said Albertson. “After almost two decades the wounds are still healing.”



During the ceremony, members of the USSOCOM Color Guard performed a flag fold during a recording of “Old Glory,” Jeffrey Williams performed a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” and the ceremony concluded with remarks delivered by U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Tim Szymanski, the USSOCOM deputy commander.



Szymanski described 9/11 as a defining moment for the nation and the military, and noted how the attacks shaped operations over the past 19 years.



“Today we remember not only the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001,” said Szymanski. “We also remember those who have served guarding against the types of threats that brought violence and atrocity to our shores that day.”



According to Szymanski, today’s ceremony marks a new era and a bright future for our force and for the nation.



“The fight started on 9/11, but it’s not over,” said Szymanski. “Today we observe this hallowed moment to remember the cost, remember our purpose.”

