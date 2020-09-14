Army family strong: Father and son reunite in theater

Members of the Lane family are no strangers to the Army family lifestyle. Three generations have worn the uniform in conflicts from the Vietnam War to the current War on Terror. While many families have multiple members serving simultaneously, they very seldom cross paths on assignments. That was not the case for 1st Sgt. Richard Lane and his son Spc. Michael Lane, who reunited in theater after a year apart.



1st Sgt. Lane is deployed with 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment on his fifth tour overseas, with plans to retiring in the next three years for a total of 37 years of service. Spc. Lane, with 1st Battalion, 145th Armor Regiment, is wrapping up his first deployment.



“I think the coolest aspect of it all is being in the military together, being on deployment even though it’s just for a month or so together and being able to link up in a foreign country like this,” said 1st Sgt. Lane. “This is his first deployment and my last, and that’s what is really cool; the start of his career and the end of mine.”



Spc. Lane said he was prepared for his military career through his upbringing with military parents, his father having served on Active Duty and as a dual-status technician with the Ohio National Guard since 1986. His mother, Wendy Lane, also served in all three components of the Army (Active Duty, Reserves, and National Guard) from 1986 to 1998. It was his father’s previous deployments and fulltime technician job that truly brought him into the service.



“I grew up in the armory. [My mom and I] would always bring lunch to him and he would show me around all the helicopter and aviation equipment,” said Spc. Lane. “I got to see a lot of stuff my dad went through…I realized early on I wanted to join and eventually become a pilot.”



1st Sgt. Lane said he is incredibly proud of his son for all that he has accomplished in his military career. As both a father and senior non-commissioned officer, he keeps close tabs on Spc. Lane’s career. One of his proudest moments came after hearing his son had earned his tanker boots (a tradition of the Armor branch for Soldiers who make an expert, or Q1, score on their gunnery tables) while deployed.



“Ever since he got out of AIT (advanced individual training), he kept talking about earning his tanker boots. When he called and said he did it, I couldn’t have been more proud,” said 1st Sgt. Lane. “It was cool, aside from the whole ‘being his dad and the emotional type’, but also as a leader.”



Both 1st Sgt. Lane and Spc. Lane credited the advances in technology for easing the burden of their time and distance apart over the last year. Spc. Lane vividly remembers one of his father’s deployments during his childhood and waiting for a phone call once a week. Thankfully when their roles were reversed, he could text and call home almost instantly to talk with his parents.



While Spc. Lane looks forward to beginning the de-mobilization (the formal process a returning unit completes after a deployment in theater), 1st Sgt. Lane will remain in country as he starts his last assignment overseas. Until they part ways for another year, they plan on spending as much free time together to catch up as father and son.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2020 Date Posted: 09.14.2020 10:37 Story ID: 378025 Location: KW Hometown: ANTRIM, OH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army family strong: Father and son reunite in theater, by 1LT KEVIN LIVINGSTON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.