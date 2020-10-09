Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RSAF conduct Exercise Desert Eagle in CENTCOM AOR

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.10.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing performed a hot pit refuel of F-15E Strike Eagles from the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, following a large formation flight in support of Exercise Desert Eagle at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 10, 2020.

    Exercise Desert Eagle was designed to highlight the execution of agile combat employment and deliver air dominance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles, F-15E Strike Eagles, and Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SAs participated, highlighting force integration and partnership.

    Following the flight, F-15E Strike Eagles prepared for a rapid refuel at Prince Sultan Air Base.

    Rapid refuels allow maintenance and logistics readiness Airmen to receive the aircraft and quickly return pilots back to projecting air power in the region.

    “It is imperative that we be agile in our execution, more strategic in our deterrence, and more resilient in our capability. Training with coalition partners is an imperative piece of that readiness,” said Lt. Col. Fowler, 44th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron director of operations.

    Airmen from the 44th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron petroleum, oil and lubricants section received the 332nd F-15E Strike Eagles at the hot pit refueling pad. Within an hour, both aircraft were refueled and ready for takeoff from Prince Sultan Air Base.

    “We have to plan, build and use our combat generation platforms in a way to challenge any potential adversaries’ calculus – whether that’s adapting a base, building out new bases or operating out of new locations,” said Fowler.

    U.S. Air Forces Central Airmen are executing a mission of national, regional and global importance, delivering dominant coalition airpower to secure and stabilize the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

    In close coordination with valued partners, AFCENT continues to evaluate and validate the ability to project air power from established and austere locations.

    “The agility, readiness and skill our combined team demonstrated during Exercise Desert Eagle are illustrative of the strong partnership between the US Air Force and the Royal Saudi Air Force,” said Brig. Gen. Evan Pettus, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander. “It was inspiring to see Airmen from both our nations integrating so effectively on the ground and in the air.”

    Prince Sultan Air Base Airmen will continue to be a force multiplier for the region by building a more agile force that is resilient in capability and partnership.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 10:44
    Story ID: 378023
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RSAF conduct Exercise Desert Eagle in CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

