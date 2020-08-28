Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Grissom assists Royal Air Force with securing cargo

    Airmen from the 49th Aerial Port Squadron assist Royal Air Force with stacking cargo

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Michael Hunsaker 

    434th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The Royal Air Force visited Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana to train with the 49th Aerial Port Squadron in building cargo pallets Aug. 26.
    Grissom’s 49th Aerial Port Squadron assisted with building and ensured the pallets were ready for the aircraft.
    During the build the Grissom team learned many things about the Royal Air Force’s different culture, but also about a different style of netting used by them.
    “If were ever in a deployed location, it makes it a little easier for us to work together,” said Staff Sgt. Zach Strickland, 49th APS cargo representative. “It’s nice seeing we do things very similar, but there are a few short differences and it’s nice to be able to work out those details.”
    Strickland plans to take what he learned from this experience and apply it in the future.
    “This gives you a little more knowledge just seeing how the do things,” said Strickland. “The way they are doing things, we can definitely take into consideration and apply those same skills to what we do every day.”
    The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.

