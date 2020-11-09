Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Grissom remembers those lost on 9/11

    Grissom remembers those lost on 9/11

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jami K Lancette | U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Alex Jack, 434th Air Refuling Wing chaplain,...... read more read more

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Jami K Lancette 

    434th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Most can recall where they were and what they were doing that fateful day when the world stopped. Every year on that day is a haunting reminder of the events that unfolded on American soil.

    Grissom Air Reserve Base remembers those who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 in which nearly 3,000 people were killed.

    Of those 3,000 individuals 343 were New York City firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority officers.

    For the last 19 years the Hoosier Wing has annually lowered the flag to half-staff as a symbol of respect to their memory.

    On September 11, 2020, Grissom Airmen slowly lowered the American flag to half-staff while the sound of morning revelry played over the loud speakers.

    The events that unfolded that tragic day are engrained in the memory of our service members who served and continue to serve around the world today.

    May that memory be a foundation for our Airmen and our motivation as we fly, fight and continue to wage war against terrorism.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.14.2020 10:21
    Story ID: 378013
    Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grissom remembers those lost on 9/11, by TSgt Jami K Lancette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    9/11
    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Grissom
    434th ARW
    434th Air Refueling Wing
    434 ARW
    September 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT