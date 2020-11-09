Grissom remembers those lost on 9/11

Most can recall where they were and what they were doing that fateful day when the world stopped. Every year on that day is a haunting reminder of the events that unfolded on American soil.



Grissom Air Reserve Base remembers those who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001 in which nearly 3,000 people were killed.



Of those 3,000 individuals 343 were New York City firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority officers.



For the last 19 years the Hoosier Wing has annually lowered the flag to half-staff as a symbol of respect to their memory.



On September 11, 2020, Grissom Airmen slowly lowered the American flag to half-staff while the sound of morning revelry played over the loud speakers.



The events that unfolded that tragic day are engrained in the memory of our service members who served and continue to serve around the world today.



May that memory be a foundation for our Airmen and our motivation as we fly, fight and continue to wage war against terrorism.

