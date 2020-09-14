Service Members with Expiring ID Cards Need to Make Appointments Immediately

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Service members using Common Access Cards (CAC) that have or will expire prior to Sept. 30 need to make an appointment to replace it immediately per guidance in NAVADMIN 253/20 released Sept. 11.



Members will no longer be able to use CACs for physical access to military installations and CAC-ID certificates will not be updated on Sept. 30, which will impact access to CAC enabled sites and systems. The new guidance in the message directs ID card facilities to prioritize individuals with expiring CACs and renewal requests to ensure timely and efficient processing. Expired CAC holders need to contact the nearest Identification Card Issuing Facility as soon as possible to schedule an available time for CAC reissue. Service members can find the nearest site and contact information at https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/.



While expired CAC holders need to update their cards promptly, Uniformed Service Identification (USID) card holders (retirees and family members) will still be able to use expired cards for access to DoD installations until March 30, 2021. Additionally, USID card holders can use expired cards for benefits such as the commissary and exchange services through June 30, 2021.



ID card site personnel will contact all those who have appointments for the month of September to verify the appointment is for CAC issuance. If the appointment is for a USID card used by retirees and dependents, the appointment will be rescheduled for after Oct. 1.



Beginning Sept. 14, Navy ID card facilities will be offering extended hours of operation and additional walk-in time availability. ID card sites at Naval Base San Diego, California; Naval Station Mayport, Florida; Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida; Naval Training Center Great Lakes, Illinois; Naval Exchange, Norfolk, Virginia; and Whidbey Island Sea Plane, Washington, will also be open for Saturday appointments.



“While walk-ins are an option, we highly encourage everyone to make an appointment,” said Ann Stewart, Navy Personnel Command assistant commander for Pay and Personnel. “We want to ensure the safety of everyone who comes to get their CACs replaced as well as that of the ID card site personnel.”



If you have any questions, contact MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) at 1-833-330-6622 or via email at askmncc@navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2020 Date Posted: 09.14.2020 09:34 Story ID: 378011 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service Members with Expiring ID Cards Need to Make Appointments Immediately, by PO3 CHAD SWYSGOOD, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.