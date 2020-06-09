U.S. Forces Compete for German Armed Forces Award

Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | U.S. Army Soldiers take part in events to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Trevor Cullen | U.S. Army Soldiers take part in events to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge Sept. 6-7, 2020, in the Central Command area of responsibility. The four events of the GAFPB are the 100-meter swim in uniform, the basic fitness test, M9 pistol qualification, and a ruck march with a 33-pound pack. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen) see less | View Image Page

JORDAN – U.S. service members assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility recently competed for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.



“The GAFPB is a German Armed Forces event,” said Staff Sgt. Chelsee Garcia, the non-commissioned officer in charge of the GAFPB event. “It has multiple mentally and physically challenging events.”



Under the supervision of members of the German army, Soldiers performed in four different physical events.



“The four events of the GAFPB are the 100-meter swim in uniform, the basic fitness test, M9 pistol qualification, and a ruck march with a 33-pound ruck,” said Garcia.



These events must be performed under a specific time limit and specific event criteria that will determine the Soldier’s score.



“The three badges are bronze, silver, and gold,” said Garcia explaining the levels of badges Soldiers can be awarded.



The badges can hold special significance to Soldiers.



“Soldiers are authorized to wear the GAFPB on their uniform,” said Garcia. “They can wear it for the rest of their career.”



This award is not exclusive to the U.S. Army.



“There were additional people that were able to participate,” said Garcia speaking of U.S. Marines, who also took part in this round.



“It was tough,” said Marine Staff Sgt. Andy Raddatz, a participant in the GAFPB. “The events were challenging.”



These challenging events include obstacles that Soldiers may not have a large amount of experience in tackling.



“The 100-meter swim in uniform, you have four minutes to complete the swim,” said Garcia. “Once the swim is over, you must push off the pool and take off your uniform top and bottom.”



“The swim was awful,” said Raddatz. “Once you finish the swim, you’re tired, and then you have to take off your uniform in the water.”



Through perseverance, Soldiers were able to complete all parts of the GAFPB with no significant injuries or incidents.



“It was definitely worthwhile,” said GAFPB participant Chief Warrant Officer 2 Richard Reed. “You don’t get a lot of opportunities in the military to measure yourself up against a foreign country's military physical standards, so it was interesting to see where I, as an individual stood.”



“You’re going out there and competing with yourself,” said Reed. “A lot of people will self-select themselves being afraid that they will not make it. If you show enough gumption and self-determination, you can do it.”



Through that self-determination, multiple service members participated and successfully passed the requirements to be awarded the GAFPB at the bronze, silver or gold level.



“We had 103 people participate,” said Garcia. “I think they all did excellent! It’s a challenging event physically and mentally to even prepare for it so everyone who came out, whether they got bronze, silver or gold, I think they did an excellent job!”

