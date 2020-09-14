KC-135 refueling aircraft arrive in Czech Republic

Courtesy Photo | A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, Lincoln Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, sits on the flight line at Pardubice Air Base, Czech Republic, Sept. 14, 2020. The KC-135 will support the long planned Ample Strike 20 exercise, a Czech Republic-led exercise with aircraft and participants conducting day and night operations in the Czech Republic to improve NATO Allies and partner nation interoperability. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, Lincoln Air National Guard Base, Nebraska, and the 141st ARW, Washington ANG, Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., arrived at Pardubice Air Base, Czech Republic.



The KC-135 Stratotankers are scheduled to participate in the long planned Ample Strike 20 exercise, a Czech Republic-led exercise with aircraft and participants conducting day and night operations in the Czech Republic to improve NATO Allies and partner nation interoperability.



“Our Reserve Citizen Airmen and Air Guardsmen provide a critical capability by deploying and interacting with a variety of nations across Europe. Ample Strike demonstrates a coalition focused on regional security that further strengthens our relationships,” said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander.



In addition to the KC-135 Stratotankers, an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft assigned to the 52nd Expeditionary Operations Group Detachment 2, Miroslawiec Air Base, Poland, will participate in AMSE 20. Following the conclusion of AMSE 20, the KC-135s are scheduled to participate in the Czech Republic-hosted NATO Days at Ostrava Airport, Czech Republic.



NATO Days highlights heavy military hardware, police and rescue equipment, dynamic displays of Special Forces training, flying displays and presentations of armaments, equipment and gear from individual units.



Our presence in Europe and the relationships built among our NATO Allies and European partners provide the United States the strategic access critical to meet our commitment to respond to threats against them.