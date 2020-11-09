Osan Airmen honor 9/11 responders

The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosted Patriot Day to commemorate emergency responders who sacrificed their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

In honor of those who lost their lives that day, Team Osan paid tribute by participating in a memorial ceremony and stair climb at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea Sept. 11, 2020.

For one Airman, and first responder, the day hit closer to home as he faced the tragic events that ensued on 9/11 in New York City. Airman 1st Class William Lemon, 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon crew chief, recalled the events that led him to join the Air Force.

“I turned just in time to see as tower two collapsed and the World Trade Center was no more,” said Lemon. “After seeing tower two collapse the first thing that went through my mind was, how many fellow firefighters did we just lose?”

“This is one of the reasons I’m here today, as a fellow Airman, to be able to serve and tell you my story about that tragic day,” added Lemon.

After the ceremony ended, guests and first responders were encouraged to participate in a stair climb, commemorating the 110 stories emergency responders ascended during the WTC’s Twin Tower rescue efforts.

All around the Air Force, men and women honor those who lost their lives during this event and express how Americans have overcome adversity through persistent resilience amidst hard times.

“Our Nation was attacked on 11 September 2001, by terrorists who endeavored to sow fear and despair into American hearts and minds,” Barbara Barrett, Secretary of the Air Force. “These efforts failed because our country is defined by its resiliency and the ability to persevere through the darkest of times, overcoming adversity. Unified by a collective strength, we are a Nation of hope. We honor and pay tribute to the first responders and survivors as well as family members and loved ones impacted by this national tragedy.”

