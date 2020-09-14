Tulsa, Okla. native serves on board USS Antietam

SOUTH CHINA SEA — A Tulsa native and 2019 Barryhill High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Antietam.



Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Thames is an Operations Specialist aboard the forward-deployed Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam operating out of Yokosuka, Japan. Antietam is one of three cruisers forward-deployed to Yokosuka.



Approximately 450 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly, according to Navy officials. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.



An Operations specialist is responsible for operating radar, navigation and communications in a ship’s combat information center. They are also responsible for detection, identification and tracking of ships, planes and missiles.



“If we don’t do our jobs, we miss bad guys,” said Thames. “If I do my job correctly the ship is safe to continue its mission.”



Thames also serves as one of Antietam’s stretcher bearers as a collateral duty.



“Stretcher bearers are the ship’s ‘first responders’ in the event of a casualty,” said Thames.



With more than 50 percent of the world’s shipping tonnage and a third of the world’s crude oil passing through the region, the United States has historic and enduring interests in this part of the world.



Forward-deployed Sailors are crucial to the success of the global navy mission and earn high praise from their leaders.



“It’s challenging,” said Thames. “It’s hard to be out all the time, but it’s good to know we’re the first line of defense.”



Sailors serving abroad in Japan are highly motivated and quickly adapt to changing conditions, explained Navy officials.



“It’s the most surreal experience,” said Thames. “I never thought I’d come to Japan. It’s an awesome place to explore.”



Modern U.S. Navy guided-missile cruisers perform primarily in a Battle Force role. These ships are multi-mission Air Warfare (AW), Undersea Warfare (USW), Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) and Surface Warfare (SUW) surface combatants capable of supporting carrier battle groups, amphibious forces or operating independently and as flagships of surface action groups.



USS Antietam is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Date Taken: 09.14.2020