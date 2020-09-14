Mamaroneck, New York native serves aboard USS Halsey

SOUTH CHINA SEA— A Mamaroneck, New York native and 2017 Mamaroneck High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Petty Officer 3rd Class William P. Chuy is a Logistics Specialist and damage control petty officer (DCPO), serving aboard USS Halsey homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



DCPOs are unique in that they which are represented from all divisions and departments of the ship’s crew. They maintain damage control equipment from bow to stern, with support from Repair Division Sailors.



“While I’m a rated Logistics Specialist, I have the privilege to also serve as a DCPO,” said Chuy. “Most of this equipment I maintain is life-saving, or contributes to the ship and crew's capability to operate proficiently.”



Repair Division and damage control petty officers (DCPO)’s maintain a constant state of readiness in both damage control training as well as maintaining critical equipment throughout the entire ship. Keeping the ship in a constant state of mission-readiness to defend against any casualty is paramount.



“Making sure the equipment I maintain helps keep Halsey mission-ready is something I take pride in,” said Chuy.



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force..



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2020 Date Posted: 09.13.2020 18:57 Story ID: 377997 Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mamaroneck, New York native serves aboard USS Halsey, by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.