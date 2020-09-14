Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacramento, Calif. native serves aboard USS Halsey

    AT SEA

    09.14.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA— A Sacramento, Calif. native and 2018 Mesa Verde High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.

    Fireman Alisia Marie Woldridge is a Damage Controlman serving aboard USS Halsey, homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.

    Damage Controlmen make up a part of the ship’s Repair Division that maintain damage control equipment from bow to stern. They perform hundreds of maintenance checks each week to ensure Halsey is mission-ready.

    “Being a Damage Controlman gives me purpose,” said Woldridge. “If there’s a casualty, the ship depends on Repair Division to be the first to respond.”

    Damage Controlmen maintain a constant state of readiness in both damage control training as well as maintaining critical equipment throughout the entire ship. Keeping the ship in a constant state of mission-readiness to defend against any casualty is paramount.

    “I am proud to have the opportunity to train fellow Sailors on the proper use of damage control equipment,” said Woldridge. “In a damage control emergency, we need to have all hands on deck to battle any casualty.”

    A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.

    Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force..

    For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

