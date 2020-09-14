St. Petersburg, Fla. native serves aboard USS Halsey



By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf



EAST CHINA SEA— A St. Petersburg, Fla. native and 2015 Granby High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Petty Officer third class Quiana Quezada is a Damage Controlman serving aboard USS Halsey, homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Damage Controlmen make up a part of the ship’s Repair Division that maintains damage control equipment from bow to stern. They perform hundreds of maintenance checks each week to ensure our ship is mission-ready.



“We maintain our ship’s readiness in any kind of environment, whether it’s fire, flooding or CBR-N [chemical, biological, radiological-nuclear],” said Quezada. “All of our maintenance helps set out ship up for success.”



Damage Controlmen maintain a constant state of readiness in both damage control training as well as maintaining critical equipment throughout the entire ship. Keeping the ship in a constant state of mission-readiness to defend against any casualty is paramount.



“My favorite part of my job is training my fellow shipmates,” said Quezada. “I’m confident that if we have a damage control emergency, we’ll be ready.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force..



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2020 Date Posted: 09.13.2020 18:57 Story ID: 377993 Location: AT SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, St. Petersburg, Fla. native serves aboard USS Halsey, by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.