Shreveport, La. native serves aboard USS Halsey

EAST CHINA SEA— A Shreveport, La. native and 2002 New Mexico Military Institute graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.



Petty Officer First Class Donny Long is a Damage Controlman serving aboard USS Halsey, homeported out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Halsey is underway in 7th Fleet conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to the forward deployed Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Damage Controlmen make up a part of the ship’s Repair Division that maintains damage control equipment from bow to stern. They perform hundreds of maintenance checks each week to ensure our ship is ready to combat any casualty.



“The maintenance performed on vital fire-fighting equipment is important,” said Long. “In the event of a casualty, our Sailors need the tools to combat it.”



Damage Controlmen maintain a constant state of readiness in both damage control training as well as maintaining critical equipment throughout the entire ship. Keeping the ship in a constant state of mission-readiness to defend against fire and flooding is paramount.



“I find satisfaction when Sailors I’ve trained quickly, safely and effectively combat fire, flooding or CBR-N [chemical, biological, radiological-nuclear] casualties during training scenarios,” said Long. “It gives me a feeling of pride and satisfaction from knowing that my shipmates have my back and can save the ship at all costs.”



A U.S. Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with a vertical launching system, tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and Phalanx close-in weapons systems.



Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force..



For more information on Halsey, visit https://www.facebook.com/DESRON15.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.14.2020 Date Posted: 09.13.2020 18:57 Location: AT SEA