Georgia Air Guardsman earns Purple Heart for actions in Afghanistan

Photo By Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Franklin Wetmore, a radio frequency transmission systems craftsman with the 202d Engineering Installation Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, was awarded the Purple Heart medal by Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense, during a ceremony at the Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins, Georgia, on Sep. 13, 2020. Wetmore earned the Purple Heart for dedicated service and wounds received action in Afghanistan, Dec. 11, 2019, during Operation Freedom's Sentinel. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Franklin Wetmore, a radio frequency transmission systems craftsman with the 202d Engineering Installation Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, was awarded the Purple Heart medal on Sep. 13, 2020, during a ceremony at the Museum of Aviation outside Robins Air Force Base.



On Dec. 11, 2019, while Wetmore and his team were awaiting airlift to conduct a quality assurance inspection for the Defense Information Systems Agency, a nearby explosion shook a terminal at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, where they were deployed during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.



Although Wetmore sustained an injury during the explosion, he jumped into action and provided security as the base came under attack. He guided unarmed comrades between bunkers and another terminal, some of whom were civilian contractors and some who were just leaving the shower area. Prior to Army personnel arriving to take charge of security, Wetmore guarded more than 500 personnel who were hunkered down in the terminal. During the course of the attack, he held his position for approximately two hours with shots firing in the distance before medical personnel could be notified and attend to his injuries.



With Christmas around the corner, Wetmore shared how he was thinking about the holidays coming up during the days leading up to the explosion.



“I was thinking about family, food, and looking forward to the helicopter ride to a forward operating base in Afghanistan,” Wetmore said. “I am proud to serve and always wanted to be deployed to the tip of the spear. But this time, the enemy’s spear got me.”



For his actions and ensuing injury, Wetmore earned the Purple Heart, our nation’s oldest military medal. It is a combat decoration awarded to members of the armed forces of the U.S. who are wounded or killed by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy.



“I’m very honored to receive the medal, and I’m proud, but I wish I was never hurt,” Wetmore said. “I love America, and I go to deployed locations knowing I may never see my family again. America and freedom are that important. I am always ready and will always say ‘yes.’”



Wetmore’s actions downrange reflect his consistent service and dedication. Since November 2012, he has served in numerous capacities in the Georgia Air National Guard -- primarily in the 202d EIS -- inspecting, installing, and trouble-shooting radio and antenna installations for fixed and mobile radio communications. His work is key to establishing and maintaining communication systems and network connectivity in austere environments for U.S. and friendly forces.



“It’s an incredible honor to serve with Sgt. Wetmore,” said Col. Amy Holbeck, commander of the 116th Air Control Wing. “I’m proud of his selfless service and sacrifice on this specific occasion, but also of his continued commitment to serve this great nation.”