104th Medical Group trains at Mount Tom

Airmen used manikins in various scenarios and treated them as real-world incidents. For the first scenario, four Airmen were chosen to help a simulated patient suffering from a dangerous fall and had to carry the patient using a litter to safety. The rest of the medical group watched and gave feedback on their performance.



“This training is very beneficial because most of us were recently deployed for the pandemic, and we were spread out in different circles,” said Major Patrick LaFond, 104th MDG Aerospace Medical Technician.



“What we are trying to do is more real life scenarios, specifically trauma-type scenarios,” said LaFond. “We are tagging-on to what the Army does by using more tactical combat care. Some people work in the medical field outside of the National Guard and others don’t so I believe that it is vital that we continue to do hands on training like this.”



2nd Lt Stephanie Dalton, 104th Aerospace Medical Technician recently joined the medical group from maintenance and was grateful for the opportunity to meet and work together with other medical technicians.



“I am noticing how everyone is from different backgrounds working in the medical field and coming together here at Mount Tom allows us to apply our knowledge in the field,” said Dalton. “The teamwork is amazing!”

