    114th Security Forces Squadron conducts Domestic Operations and Civil Disturbance training

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 114th Security Forces Squadron conducted Domestic Operations and Civil Disturbance training to maintain mission readiness Sept. 12, 2020 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Personnel were trained on how to use Domestic Operations equipment and Less than Lethal Weaponry.

    Airmen from the 114 SFS, the Ready Augmentee Team, and volunteers from the base participated in the training exercise.

    Master Sgt. Wayne Muser, the 114th Security Forces Squadron Non Commissioned Officer In Charge of Logistics, explained that they have also been training with the Army National Guard. The National Guard receives the same training as local law enforcement so everyone is in congruence when integrated in the field.

    “Basically, it’s to get everybody on the same page,” said Muser, “so that when we go out when they call us to Sioux Falls or Keystone for protests and stuff like that, our guys are fully trained and know what to do.”

    When the different entities are working together, they can help ensure the safety and wellbeing of their fellow citizens and community.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 15:05
    Story ID: 377983
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Security Forces Squadron conducts Domestic Operations and Civil Disturbance training, by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    South Dakota
    Sioux Falls
    S.D.
    Security Forces
    SF
    Training
    Civil Disturbance
    Domestic Operations
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    Joe Foss Field
    114th Security Forces Squadron
    114 FW
    114 SFS
    Less than Lethal Weaponry

