Members of the 114th Security Forces Squadron conducted Domestic Operations and Civil Disturbance training to maintain mission readiness Sept. 12, 2020 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Personnel were trained on how to use Domestic Operations equipment and Less than Lethal Weaponry.



Airmen from the 114 SFS, the Ready Augmentee Team, and volunteers from the base participated in the training exercise.



Master Sgt. Wayne Muser, the 114th Security Forces Squadron Non Commissioned Officer In Charge of Logistics, explained that they have also been training with the Army National Guard. The National Guard receives the same training as local law enforcement so everyone is in congruence when integrated in the field.



“Basically, it’s to get everybody on the same page,” said Muser, “so that when we go out when they call us to Sioux Falls or Keystone for protests and stuff like that, our guys are fully trained and know what to do.”



When the different entities are working together, they can help ensure the safety and wellbeing of their fellow citizens and community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2020 Date Posted: 09.13.2020 15:05 Story ID: 377983 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Security Forces Squadron conducts Domestic Operations and Civil Disturbance training, by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.