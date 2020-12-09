290th Brigade Support Battalion and 109th Military Police Battalion Reorganization Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Odaliska Almonte | Kinston, N.C. - Lt. Colonel Leland G. Pearson, addresses his Soldiers as new Commander...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Odaliska Almonte | Kinston, N.C. - Lt. Colonel Leland G. Pearson, addresses his Soldiers as new Commander of the 109th Military Police Battalion. An end of an era and the beginning of a new one as the 690th Brigade Support Battalion cases their colors and the 109th Military Police Battalion uncases their colors, at a Reorganization ceremony in the Kinston Armory on 12 September 2020. see less | View Image Page

Kinston, N.C. - An end of an era and the beginning of a new one as the 690th Brigade Support Battalion cases their colors and the 109th Military Police Battalion uncases their colors, at a Reorganization ceremony on 12 September 2020, at the Kinston Armory.



The 690th Brigade Support Battalion’s lineage is derived from North Carolina’s

Service Battery, 117th Field Artillery an Element of the 31st Division dating back to 1925. The 690th was reorganized and transformed on 1 September 2006 as an element of the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. On 1 October 2008, the 690th BSB was reassigned to the 113th Sustainment Brigade formerly the 113th Field Artillery Brigade. The 690th BSB was finally reorganized on 1 October 2014 back to the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.



Among their many accomplishments, the 690th BSB was crucial to the complete transfer of equipment for the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team's 2019 NTC rotation to the most recent COVID-19 response that transitioned into civil unrest support.



"From combat service to hurricane response to winter storm support, to civil disturbance support, to core sustainment missions, there has never been an ask of this Battalion that they did not willingly and ably answer," said Lt. Colonel Kimberly S. Graham, commander of the 690th Brigade Support Battalion. "I have witnessed, first hand, an unmatched level of commitment, compassion, and genuine desire to serve something greater than themselves in each and every mission 690th Soldiers undertook. Their flexibility, adaptability, and their commitment to each other and the mission is their shining trait and the example they have set for so many others."



As the colors of the 109th Military Police Battalion were uncased the history of the unit was recalled. The 109th dates back to 24 March 1888 when it was organized as Company F Asheville Light Infantry, 4th Regiment of Infantry in North Carolina State Guard. Their history spans WWI and WWII, as well as activations and inactivation within North and South Carolina in the late 1960s.



The activation of the 109th MP Battalion welcomes back over 130 years of rich history to the North Carolina National Guard.



“It is with the advice of Gen. Carl E. Vuono, Chief of Staff of the Army from 1987 to 1991, who said “We need to draw on the past, be responsible for the present, and shape the future” that I humbly take command of the 109th Military Police Battalion,” said Lt. Colonel Leland G. Pearson, Commander of the 109th Military Police Battalion.