Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    156th Contingency Response Group Airmen depart Muñiz for training

    156th CRG training departure

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Rafael Rosa | U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard,...... read more read more

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    09.13.2020

    Story by 1st Lt. Brandon A Patterson 

    156th Wing

    Nearly 50 Airmen from the 156th Wing departed for the Field-Craft Contingency Response Course on September 12, 2020.

    This course is a two-week training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, where the Airmen will learn the contingency response mission and classroom related training as well as hands-on learning capped off with a field training exercise. The course includes night driving, live fire with multiple weapon systems, active shooter training, tactics, use-of-force and rules of engagement classes, just to name a few.

    “This is the first time ever this course has had every training slot dedicated to one unit,” said Lt. Col Joelee Sessions, the 156th Contingency Response Group commander. “The active duty contingency response community is looking forward to the day when the 156th CRG is mission ready and can help support contingency response missions. Our Airmen will have a unique opportunity to get this training as a team.”

    Contingency response forces are highly specialized units that rapidly deploy to quickly establish air mobility operations. The 14-day training is designed to improve how contingency response Airmen are trained in air base operating combat skills.

    “The new contingency response and combat communications missions are strategically aligned and capitalize on the unique capabilities, experiences and professionalism of the Puerto Rico’s Airmen,” said Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice (ret.), Air National Guard former director. “The Missions also provide Puerto Rico’ territorial leadership tremendous resources for territorial emergency response.”

    This is significant for the Puerto Rico Air National Guard because this is the first mass group of Airmen from the 156th Wing to attend this training since the unit has been in mission conversion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 12:47
    Story ID: 377979
    Location: CAROLINA, PR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Contingency Response Group Airmen depart Muñiz for training, by 1st Lt. Brandon A Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    ANG
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    Bucaneros
    PRANG Airman
    Muñiz Air National GuardBase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT