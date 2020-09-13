156th Contingency Response Group Airmen depart Muñiz for training

Nearly 50 Airmen from the 156th Wing departed for the Field-Craft Contingency Response Course on September 12, 2020.



This course is a two-week training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, where the Airmen will learn the contingency response mission and classroom related training as well as hands-on learning capped off with a field training exercise. The course includes night driving, live fire with multiple weapon systems, active shooter training, tactics, use-of-force and rules of engagement classes, just to name a few.



“This is the first time ever this course has had every training slot dedicated to one unit,” said Lt. Col Joelee Sessions, the 156th Contingency Response Group commander. “The active duty contingency response community is looking forward to the day when the 156th CRG is mission ready and can help support contingency response missions. Our Airmen will have a unique opportunity to get this training as a team.”



Contingency response forces are highly specialized units that rapidly deploy to quickly establish air mobility operations. The 14-day training is designed to improve how contingency response Airmen are trained in air base operating combat skills.



“The new contingency response and combat communications missions are strategically aligned and capitalize on the unique capabilities, experiences and professionalism of the Puerto Rico’s Airmen,” said Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice (ret.), Air National Guard former director. “The Missions also provide Puerto Rico’ territorial leadership tremendous resources for territorial emergency response.”



This is significant for the Puerto Rico Air National Guard because this is the first mass group of Airmen from the 156th Wing to attend this training since the unit has been in mission conversion.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2020 Date Posted: 09.13.2020 12:47 Story ID: 377979 Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th Contingency Response Group Airmen depart Muñiz for training, by 1st Lt. Brandon A Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.