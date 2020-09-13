NEANG Airmen's skills put to test during large readiness exercise

Photo By 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen | (From left) Master Sgt. Thomas Gilford, 155th Air Refueling Wing installation...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen | (From left) Master Sgt. Thomas Gilford, 155th Air Refueling Wing installation emergency management manager, Lt. Col. Karl Duerk, 155th Air Refueling Wing chief of wing plans, Col. Spencer Hansen,155th Mission Support Group commander, and Lt. Col. Matthew Van Cleave, 155th Mission Support Group deputy commander, provide command and control support during the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s large scale exercise, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Nebraska National Guard air base, Lincoln, Nebraska. The exercise tested the 155th Air Refueling Wing's tested ability to operate in contested, degraded, or operationally limited environment, remaining mission ready in all types of environments. (Nebraska Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen) see less | View Image Page

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen put their training and skills to the test when they participated in two major operational exercises, Sept. 11-13 at the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The exercises – which consisted of a large scale readiness exercise and a nuclear operational readiness exercise, was conducted over an extended five-day drill weekend instead of the normal two-day period. The goal, said senior Nebraska Air National Guard leaders, was to provide the Nebraska Airmen with an opportunity to validate their ability to support a wide array of military operations.



“The overall goal is to exercise and validate our ability to do this mission,” said Col. Robert Hargens, 155th Air Refueling Wing commander. “It is critical to have air refueling resources, so this is really just another step ensuring that we have the skills sets we need to be able to fly, fight and win.”



The large-scale readiness exercise focused on improving the ability of Airmen to perform their duties during less than ideal circumstances while also testing the unit’s ability to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.



The nuclear operational readiness exercise focused on evaluating the 155th ARW’s ability to prepare and launch KC-135 Stratotankers should they be needed to provide fuel to bomber and fighter aircraft during contingency operations. During this exercise, Nebraska Air Guard alert crews were challenged to maintain a continuous ability to launch their aerial refueling aircraft for a sudden emergency takeoff, often within minutes of notification.



During most years, the two exercises have been performed separately. This year, however, the 155th ARW decided to take a different approach and combine them into a long regularly scheduled drill weekend.



“Because of all of our requirements, we are constantly going from one exercise to the next exercise, to the next inspection,” Hargens said. “So, we developed this plan for our next five year inspection cycle where we could combine some of these, just so we can put more white space on the calendar for unit training and deployments.”



The LRE and NORE are two of many training exercises members of the Lincoln-based 155th ARW perform throughout the year to ensure they are able to accomplish their diverse mission while also working to maintain a high state of readiness throughout the wing. Because it’s a whole base effort, it takes the work of many different Airmen, all working around the clock, to ensure the exercises are a success.



“It pretty much requires everyone on base when we do the generation piece, cause one way or another your job is going to fit into that piece somehow,” said Lt. Col Bryan Scholtes, 155th ARW inspector general. The 155th ARW wing inspection team is responsible for evaluating and grading the base personnel on their responses to the scenarios, while reporting any deficiencies to the commander.



“All of this used to prepare for our real world mission,” said Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Marrs, 155th Security Forces Squadron superintendent of operations who is a member of the wing inspection team during the exercises.



Marrs said that one of the advantages the unit has is its ability to recognize potential weaknesses and fix them on the spot. “Especially in the Guard world, we are at the top tier of units with effectiveness and ability to inspect ourselves and complete our mission.” said Marrs.