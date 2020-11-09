HUDSON, N.H. - The Hudson New Hampshire police and fire departments hosted a ceremony at the 9/11 memorial Sept. 11, 2020, here, to honor the men and women who perished during the terrorist attacks. The event was put together by Hudson’s own police and fire departments.



Nineteen years ago, the United States of America was attacked in one of the most horrific acts of terrorism the country has ever seen. 2,977 people lost their lives on that day. This included many first responders, like firefighters and police officers.



“Hudson is a small town in New Hampshire that was touched very directly by this horror,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire. “It’s also a town that came together to not only honor the community member it lost, but all of the victims.”



Due to the safety concerns of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was kept brief. It started off with the fire department hoisting a flag – thirty feet by fifty feet – into the air with a firetruck’s extended ladder. A reverend then led the group in prayer, and they all took a moment of silence. The police and fire chiefs then laid a wreath at the base of the memorial. To finish the ceremony, the party ordered a salute as one final honor.



Hudson’s 9/11 memorial was constructed in 2011. Pieces of the World Trade Center were sent to towns who had families directly affected by the attacks. For Hudson, the memorial was built in honor of David Kovalcin. He was aboard Flight 11, which crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.



The memorial stands today, symbolizing the World Trade Center. Two towers reach twenty-three feet into the sky, one of which is a steel beam that came from the World Trade Center. Sod and an edge of bricks surround the towers with five sides, symbolizing the Pentagon – another building attacked on 9/11.



This 9/11 ceremony has been an annual occurrence since the memorial’s construction in 2011.

