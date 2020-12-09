MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The 128th Air Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, welcomed Col. Adria Zuccaro as the new wing commander during an assumption of command ceremony here Sep. 12, 2020.



Brig. Gen. David May, Wisconsin’s Deputy Adjutant General for Air, presided over the ceremony which appointed Zuccaro as the 13th wing commander, and the first female wing commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing.



An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer



May said, “with empowerment and trust comes accountability...your new commander [Col. Zuccaro] is all about this.”



Zuccaro takes command of the 128 ARW after completing a Secretary of Defense Executive Fellowship. The program established by the Secretary of Defense in 1994 is a key part of the Department of Defense strategy to achieve its transformational goals.



Previous to serving as a SECDEF executive fellow, Zuccaro served as the commander of the 128th Operations Support Squadron.



Zucarro gave remarks during the ceremony, speaking on the need for leadership to foster trust among airmen. Col. Zuccaro said, “our foundation must be dignity and respect, or we will never achieve trust. Diversity is an advantage.”



As the first female wing commander of the 128th Air Refueling wing, Zuccaro becomes the first female to command a Wisconsin Air National Guard wing in its 80 year history.



In her address to the 128 ARW airmen, Zuccaro expressed her aspirations about the future of the wing and her dedication to her airmen.



“The airmen of the 128th [ARW] have always pushed boundaries," Zuccaro said. "there is no limit to what the future can be.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2020 Date Posted: 09.13.2020 12:54 Story ID: 377973 Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Assumption of Command, by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.