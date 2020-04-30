Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pence arrives at GARB

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Mota 

    434th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    While the base is known for its refueling mission a recent VP reminded us that the base also serves many other missions including a safe landing area for the President and Vice President of the United States.

    Vice President Mike Pence flew into Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana April 30, 2020 to meet with Kokomo, Indiana business leaders responsible for manufacturing ventilators during the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Upon his arrival, Pence was greeted by Col. Larry Shaw, 434th Air Refueling Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Wes Marion, 434th ARW command chief. In addition, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and U.S. Congressman Jim Baird came to the base to greet Pence.

    In all, 12 media outlets also arrived to cover the event.

    The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.

