British, U.S., and Georgian partners train together at Noble Partner 20

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 527th Military Police Company, 709th Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, along with the United Kingdom's 28th Squadron, Queen's Own Gurkha Logistics Regiment, 10th QOGLR and Georgian Defense Forces soldiers from 4th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, conducted a cordon and search training scenario during Noble Partner 20 at the Vaziani Training Area near Tbilisi, Georgia Sept. 13, 2020.



Noble Partner 20 is a multinational training exercise designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, international training environment. Participating nations work together to conduct situational training exercises, live-fire exercises, and combined mechanized maneuvers.



The 28th QOGLR led the international coalition against a simulated enemy compound. With the Georgian Defense Forces' assistance, the British soldiers breached the compound after creating a 360-degree security perimeter around the building. Upon entering the stronghold, the soldiers proceeded to search for simulated enemies. The 28th QOGLR identified and neutralized targets according to the rules of engagement with the Georgian Defense Forces, providing security points throughout the compound. After the simulated detainee was secured, he was received by the 527th MP Company, marking the completion of the exercise.



After the event, the exercise participants exchanged gifts and laughed with each other, building interoperability and cohesion among allied and partnered nations.



"Today was a really unique training opportunity," said Maj. Antony Brazier, the company commander for the 28th QOGLR. "It brought together forces from the British Army, Georgian Forces and we got to operate alongside our U.S. colleagues. The most beneficial part was operating with our allies."



Casey said The U.S. Soldier's role in the coalition helped the 28th QOGLR coordinate and search the building. Casey looks forward to working with the allied and partnered nations again.



"It's not very often that my platoon gets the opportunity to train side by side with another partnered or allied nation," said Casey. "The fact that we were able to train with the Georgians and the British Gurkhas was an incredible experience. The exercise itself is relatively short so you have to maximize your time while you are here."

