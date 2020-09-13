AUAB holds 9/11 remembrance walk

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles | Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief and Staff...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles | Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief and Staff Sgt. Victoria Martinez, 379th AEW command chief executive, kick-off of a 9/11 Remembrance Walk by taking the first lap, Sept. 11, 2020, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. On Sept. 11, 2001, a series of four attacks coordinated by the terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States resulted in the deaths of 2,977 people and injured more than 25,000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Battles) see less | View Image Page

In memoriam of the victims and first responders of 9/11 who paid the ultimate sacrifice, the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing protocol team hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Walk, Sept. 11, 2020, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.



On Sept. 11, 2001, a series of four attacks coordinated by the terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States resulted in the deaths of 2,977 people and injured more than 25,000.



“[The event] is meant to bring people together,” said Master Sgt. Aaron Stamey, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Protocol superintendent. “September 11th is arguably the most influential event that has taken place during our lifetime. While it was a terrible tragedy, I also feel it brought us together in a way that I haven’t seen since.”



To kick-off the event, Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 379th AEW command chief, started the first lap around the track at 8:46 a.m., a tribute to the exact time the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower.



"The reason we hold these events is so we don't forget," said Capt. Katherine Brugler, 379th AEW chief of protocol. "We haven't forgotten the 2,977 innocent lives lost that day, nor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the 19 years since. Just as we lower the flags to half-staff, we carry the flag for 24 hours to honor their legacy."



In total, 39 teams and more than 300 participants will keep the U.S. flag moving for 24 hours, until Sept. 12 at 8:46 a.am.