Petroleum Detachment Prepares to Keep Soldiers in Fight

Photo By Sgt. Harold McGill | FORT HOOD, Texas – Sgt. 1st Class Jason Brock, operations non-commissioned officer, assists Maj. William Huber, commander of Petroleum Detachment, 824th Quartermaster Company as he fires his pistol at pop-up targets on Sept. 12, 2020. Soldiers from the Petroleum Detachment, 824th Quartermaster Co., Fort Riley, Kansas qualified with M9 pistols and M4 rifles in preparation for their upcoming mobilization. The ten person team was going through the validation process to ensure readiness for their pending mission that will span numerous countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. H. Marcus McGill)

FORT HOOD, Texas – Soldiers from the Petroleum Detachment, 824th Quartermaster Company, Fort Riley, Kansas, qualified with M9 pistols and M4 rifles in preparation for their upcoming mobilization. On Sept. 12, 2020, the ten person team was going through the validation process to ensure readiness for their pending mission that will span numerous countries.



While mobilized, the team will see to it that fuel needs are met by managing fuel distribution and quality control. The detachment will make sure other Soldiers are able to accomplish their missions. Today, they are making sure they are prepared to perform their own.



“Readiness is our number one mission,” said Maj. Shayla C. Gedrose, petroleum officer, Petroleum Detachment, 824th Quartermaster Co. “We have to practice as we fight, so it's very important that we get a lot of trigger time for our Soldiers so we are always ready and are able to complete our mission.”



The detachment will be spread throughout multiple areas of operation, so each team member will work to make sure quality fuel is where it needs to be, when it needs to be there.



“On this mission we will be inspecting fuel sites and that's rewarding because we are keeping fuel on the battlefield,” she said.



Maj. Gedrose said that her job is not without its challenges and that leading in the time of COVID-19 has made leadership even more interesting.



“Recently, we have been navigating COVID restrictions and making sure that morale stays high, and that we are staying safe,” she said. “It might help us prepare for different situations and maybe keep us on our guard a little more.”



Sgt. 1st Class Ramon Tejeda, 340th Training Support Battalion, helped run the range today. He echoed Gerose's sentiments regarding the importance of today's activities.



“Weapons qualification is a critical part of deployment. You have to be able to be comfortable with your weapon so that when you go overseas, you can be ready,” he said.



While Gedrose and her team will be keeping warriors in theater ready for battle, Tejeda and his fellow trainers are doing their part to make sure Soldiers are ready before they ever leave the United States.



“It's rewarding for me for them to learn new things as far as marksmanship goes. Sometimes we help them get rid of bad habits they might have. And it could definitely save their lives,” said Tejeda.

