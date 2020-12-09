Stay Selfridge Strong

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor | 127th Wing Retention Manager Master Sgt. Jeffrey Koss, addresses 127th Wing members...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor | 127th Wing Retention Manager Master Sgt. Jeffrey Koss, addresses 127th Wing members during the Stay Guard event at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Sept. 11, 2020. Stay Guard events are designed to provide 127th Wing members within six months until the end of their military contract with information regarding benefits and reenlistment opportunities that will further enhance the value of their continued service. (U.S Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Samara Taylor) see less | View Image Page

Many people join the military for various reasons. The 127th Wing Retention Office's goal is to make sure Airmen has an informed decision to stay. The 127th Wing Retention held a Stay Guard event on Sept. 11 for 127th military members and their families.



Stay Guard events are designed to provide 127th Wing members within six months until the end of their military contract with information regarding benefits and reenlistment opportunities that will further enhance the value of their continued service.



The event began with a welcoming from the 127th Wing Commander.



"People are our most valuable asset. We cannot accomplish our mission without our military members," said 127th Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen. "We have the most innovative and amazing Airmen."



The event continued with a reenlistment ceremony for several military members.



"I love my country!" said Staff Sgt. Michael Godwin, with the 127th Civil Engineer Squadron, who reenlisted at the event having served for 12 years. "It is my duty to serve," Godwin continued.



The intentions of the event are to bring the 127th retention rate to an all-time high.



"We want everyone to know that they are valued," said Master Sgt. Jeffrey Koss, the 127th Wing Retention Manager.



Michigan Stay Guard is a pilot program implemented by the 127th Wing retention office.



A representative from the Michigan National Guard State Tuition Assistance Program or MINGSTAP was available to explain the program. Michigan Guardsmen can receive up to $6,000 per year to assist for college or vocational training.



"It is important to have the Stay Guard events, to remind servicemen and their families the various resources available to them," said 127th Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Richard Gordon.



During the event, the 127th Wing's Airmen and Family Readiness Program Manager, Paulus Obey, presented the various resources his office provides. The A&FRP mission is to ensure readiness, supporting needs, and providing services to guardsmen and their families before, during and after deployment and military contingency operations.



Tech. Sgt. Michael Mazure, with the 127th Maintenance Squadron Electronic Counter Measures, attended the event with his wife, Tracy Mazure. "The event was very informative," said Tracy Mazure. "I didn't know there were volunteer opportunities for spouses,"



In addition, members were able to engage with the Retention office to explore opportunities to possibly cross-train to different career fields within the unit.



Staff Sgt. Maria Denina of the 127th Force Support Squadron is coming upon her reenlistment date and is considering her options of reenlisting.



"I am glad I was able to attend," said Denina. "I made connections with the right people to possibly continue my service in the military," said Denina.



If you would like more information, please call the 127th Retention Office 586-239-4031.



In addition, the 127th Wing's Airmen and Family Readiness office 586-239-5583 or visit the website www.goang.com.