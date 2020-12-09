U.S., German, Polish forces celebrate Polish army division 75th anniversary

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers representing the U.S. Army's 1st Cavalry Division Forward stand in formation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers representing the U.S. Army's 1st Cavalry Division Forward stand in formation with German and Polish forces at a ceremony recognizing the Poland's 11th Armored Cavalry Division's 75th anniversary at General Maczek Square in Zagan, Poland, September 12, 2020. Maj. Gen. Dariusz Parylak said that it is important for Soldiers that are training and fighting shoulder to shoulder understand their partners' customs and traditions to better work together. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma)(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

ZARY, Poland – The U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division Forward participated with German and Polish forces in a ceremony that recognized the Polish army’s 11th Armored Cavalry Brigade’s 75th anniversary at General Maczek Square in Zagan, Poland, September 12.



Lt. Col. Sean Keefe, commander of the 96th Aviation Support Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Omar Barrett, the 96th’s senior enlisted advisor, represented the U.S. Army’s rotational forces that are currently training with NATO allies and partners in Europe.



“It was an honor to represent 1st Cav. in this significant milestone in our Polish ally’s history,” said Keefe. “Working with them contributes to security in the region and enhances our interoperability.”



Maj. Gen. Dariusz Parylak, commander of the 11th, said he was glad to have U.S. and German armed forces participate in the momentous occasion. He said that for different military training and fighting together, it is important that each player understands other countries’ customs and traditions along with their operational fighting strategies and capabilities.



“We deeply appreciate Poland’s invitation to recognize their history,” said Barrett. “We are grateful to Poland for hosting our Soldiers and their commitment to training shoulder to shoulder with us.



In order to ensure that Soldiers and allies remain safe from COVID-19, training exercises in Europe have been modified to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus using a combination of quarantine

periods, face masks and social distancing.