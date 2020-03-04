With many states being under strict travel restrictions, the Federal Voting Assistance program is stepping up to ensure everyone has an opportunity to vote.

FVAP works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so - from anywhere in the world.

To support your voting assistance efforts ahead of state primary elections, FVAP has created toolkits with outreach materials for service members and U.S. citizens residing overseas.

Inside these toolkits are:

Social media posts and graphics

Blog, message board and posts

Blurbs for emails and websites

Infographics

Service Members can download those toolkits at: https://www.fvap.gov/uploads/FVAP/Outreach-Materials/ADMMediaToolkitInstructions.pdf

Overseas Citizens can get theirs at: https://www.fvap.gov/uploads/FVAP/Outreach-Materials/OCMediaToolkitInstructions.pdf

Materials to help you help absentee voters can be downloaded at: https://www.fvap.gov/info/outreach

FVAP continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and potential impact it may have on the election cycle. FVAP is there to support voters and election officials with updates. For additional information visit https://www.fvap.gov/covid-19 .

For questions contact FVAP at https://www.fvap.gov/info/contact .

The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.



Stay connected with the 434th ARW on Facebook and Twitter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2020 Date Posted: 09.12.2020 09:21 Story ID: 377947 Location: GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FVAP provides voting assistance during COVID-19 pandemic, by TSgt Benjamin Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.