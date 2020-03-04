Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FVAP provides voting assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

    Vote from anywhere

    FVAP works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas

    GRISSOM AIR FORCE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Mota 

    434th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    With many states being under strict travel restrictions, the Federal Voting Assistance program is stepping up to ensure everyone has an opportunity to vote.
    FVAP works to ensure Service members, their eligible family members, and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so - from anywhere in the world.
    To support your voting assistance efforts ahead of state primary elections, FVAP has created toolkits with outreach materials for service members and U.S. citizens residing overseas.
    Inside these toolkits are:
    Social media posts and graphics
    Blog, message board and posts
    Blurbs for emails and websites
    Infographics
    Service Members can download those toolkits at: https://www.fvap.gov/uploads/FVAP/Outreach-Materials/ADMMediaToolkitInstructions.pdf
    Overseas Citizens can get theirs at: https://www.fvap.gov/uploads/FVAP/Outreach-Materials/OCMediaToolkitInstructions.pdf
    Materials to help you help absentee voters can be downloaded at: https://www.fvap.gov/info/outreach
    FVAP continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and potential impact it may have on the election cycle. FVAP is there to support voters and election officials with updates. For additional information visit https://www.fvap.gov/covid-19 .
    For questions contact FVAP at https://www.fvap.gov/info/contact .
    The 434th ARW is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.

