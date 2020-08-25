Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    436th MXS volunteers apply elbow grease, save money

    436th MXS volunteers apply elbow grease, save money

    Photo By Roland Balik | Airman 1st Class Weston Rose, aircraft hydraulic systems apprentice, and Senior Airman...... read more read more

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Story by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Volunteers from the 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic section gave a McDonnell Douglas VC-9C a much-needed exterior cleaning Aug. 25-26 at the Air Mobility Command Museum.

    During its time in service, the VC-9C was also known as “Air Force Two” and served to transport Vice Presidents Walter Mondale, George H.W. Bush, Dan Quayle, Al Gore and Dick Cheney.

    The last time the VC-9C received a similar exterior cleaning was in mid-2016, which was accomplished by one museum volunteer working twice a week for four months.

    The 11 volunteers stripped and cleaned the old polish and wax off the shiny aluminum exterior sections of the leading edges of the aircraft’s wings, lower fuselage and both engine nacelles.

    “My shop showed an interest in wanting to volunteer, and I figured the AMC Museum would be a perfect opportunity for the camaraderie and esprit de corps,” said Tech. Sgt. Don Caber, 436th MXS aircraft hydraulic section chief and volunteer project lead. “Also, to show them some of the history of AMC, and it’s right here on base.”

    On the first day, a team of five volunteers spent six hours working on the right side of the aircraft, and on the following day, a different team of five worked on the left side.

    “Everybody was onboard right from the start, and I wasn’t expecting 100 percent of my shop to volunteer but they all came as soon as I mentioned it and stepped up,” said Caber.

    Work on the VC-9C was accomplished on days that the museum was closed to the public due to Health Protection Condition Bravo and Phase II restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    “By not contracting a commercial company to do the same work, the volunteers saved the government approximately $5,000,” said John Taylor, AMC Museum director. “About $500 in cleaning materials was used.”

    Taylor also mentioned that the same contractor that washes C-5M Super Galaxies and C-17A Globemaster IIIs on the base has now been hired to wash the VC-9C and the 21 other aircraft of the AMC Museum fleet. The VC-9C was the first aircraft to be washed by the contractors in preparation for the polishing by the volunteers.

    “The volunteers are scheduled to return to the VC-9C on Sept. 14 and 15 to apply wax and a sealer to the cleaned areas. I estimate about 120 man-hours will be logged stripping, polishing, waxing and sealing for this project,” said Caber.

    According to Caber, “A little team rivalry started between the two teams boasting on which side of the aircraft looked better.”

    Project volunteers were: Caber; Master Sgt. Jason Brede; Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bailey; Staff Sgts. Kolland Browning, Bret Gratien and Peter Schmitt; Senior Airmen Kevin Aguilar, Thunderiel Cardoza and Elizabeth Sanchez; Airman 1st Class Weston Rose; Airman Ian Wargo; and Brian Hence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.12.2020 09:06
    Story ID: 377946
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 436th MXS volunteers apply elbow grease, save money, by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Health
    DoD
    Museum
    Mask
    Dover AFB
    Volunteers
    Delaware
    Public Health
    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    18th Air Force
    Del
    AMC
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Dover Air Force Base
    DE
    United States Northern Command
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    Sanitize
    2020
    436th Maintenance Squadron
    436th AW
    436 AW
    The Eagle Wing
    436 MXS
    436th MXS
    Force Health Protection
    18AF
    Coronavirus
    Novel Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020
    Social Distancing
    New Coronavirus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT