436th MXS volunteers apply elbow grease, save money

Photo By Roland Balik | Airman 1st Class Weston Rose, aircraft hydraulic systems apprentice, and Senior Airman...... read more read more Photo By Roland Balik | Airman 1st Class Weston Rose, aircraft hydraulic systems apprentice, and Senior Airman Kevin Aguilar, aircraft hydraulic systems journeyman, both from the 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic section, remove cleaning compound from the fuselage of a McDonnell Douglas VC-9C Aug. 25, 2020, at Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Rose and Aguilar, along with other members of the hydraulic section, volunteered to strip, clean and polish the shiny aluminum skin of the aircraft formerly designated as Air Force Two. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Volunteers from the 436th Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic section gave a McDonnell Douglas VC-9C a much-needed exterior cleaning Aug. 25-26 at the Air Mobility Command Museum.



During its time in service, the VC-9C was also known as “Air Force Two” and served to transport Vice Presidents Walter Mondale, George H.W. Bush, Dan Quayle, Al Gore and Dick Cheney.



The last time the VC-9C received a similar exterior cleaning was in mid-2016, which was accomplished by one museum volunteer working twice a week for four months.



The 11 volunteers stripped and cleaned the old polish and wax off the shiny aluminum exterior sections of the leading edges of the aircraft’s wings, lower fuselage and both engine nacelles.



“My shop showed an interest in wanting to volunteer, and I figured the AMC Museum would be a perfect opportunity for the camaraderie and esprit de corps,” said Tech. Sgt. Don Caber, 436th MXS aircraft hydraulic section chief and volunteer project lead. “Also, to show them some of the history of AMC, and it’s right here on base.”



On the first day, a team of five volunteers spent six hours working on the right side of the aircraft, and on the following day, a different team of five worked on the left side.



“Everybody was onboard right from the start, and I wasn’t expecting 100 percent of my shop to volunteer but they all came as soon as I mentioned it and stepped up,” said Caber.



Work on the VC-9C was accomplished on days that the museum was closed to the public due to Health Protection Condition Bravo and Phase II restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“By not contracting a commercial company to do the same work, the volunteers saved the government approximately $5,000,” said John Taylor, AMC Museum director. “About $500 in cleaning materials was used.”



Taylor also mentioned that the same contractor that washes C-5M Super Galaxies and C-17A Globemaster IIIs on the base has now been hired to wash the VC-9C and the 21 other aircraft of the AMC Museum fleet. The VC-9C was the first aircraft to be washed by the contractors in preparation for the polishing by the volunteers.



“The volunteers are scheduled to return to the VC-9C on Sept. 14 and 15 to apply wax and a sealer to the cleaned areas. I estimate about 120 man-hours will be logged stripping, polishing, waxing and sealing for this project,” said Caber.



According to Caber, “A little team rivalry started between the two teams boasting on which side of the aircraft looked better.”



Project volunteers were: Caber; Master Sgt. Jason Brede; Tech. Sgt. Ryan Bailey; Staff Sgts. Kolland Browning, Bret Gratien and Peter Schmitt; Senior Airmen Kevin Aguilar, Thunderiel Cardoza and Elizabeth Sanchez; Airman 1st Class Weston Rose; Airman Ian Wargo; and Brian Hence.