U.S., Ukraine Chaplains share best practices

A group of Armed Forces Ukraine chaplains gathered in Lviv, Ukraine to pick the brain of Task Force Illini chaplain, Maj. Vincent Lambert Sept. 8.

“They are very interested in what we do in the way of caring for Soldiers and their families,” said Lambert, of Chicago.

The Military Chaplaincy Center of Lviv, Archdiocese of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was founded in 2006. More than a dozen chaplains wrote questions to Lambert ahead of the in-person meeting.

“The Armed Forces Ukraine chaplain corps is relatively young,” said Lambert. “The chaplains are very excited for us to share best practices.”

The AFU chaplains asked Lambert how National Guard and Reserve chaplains stay engaged with their Soldiers, procedures for administering religious services to Soldiers with different religious preferences, and about the common spiritual difficulties Soldiers face during deployment.

“”The meeting had a lot of useful information, in particular, the experience of the chaplain in performing the ministry to the Soldiers of different confessions,” said Father Taras, Mykhalchuk, the lead AFU chaplain for the Lviv region. “It was also useful to hear the experience of working with military families and personal examples.”

At the onset of Ukraine’s conflict with Russia in the eastern portion of the country in 2014 the Ukrainian chaplains worked quickly to gather boots, uniforms and other supplies the AFU Soldiers needed. They have maintained that same urgency as they transitioned to more traditional chaplain duties.

Mykhalchuk said he there is a lot he and Lambert can do through the AFU partnership with Task Force Illini.

“Our cooperation is very important. This is a good opportunity to jointly implement spiritual, cultural, educational and charitable projects,” said Mykhalchuk.

