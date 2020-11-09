Baltimore Fleet Week commemorates Patriot Day with Oath of Enlistment aboard USS Constellation

BALTIMORE – A harbor breeze bolstered the national ensign, flying half-mast on the ship’s fantail, as young men and women saluted the colors from the brow in a traditional Navy manner. These men and women arrived onboard the sloop-of-war USS Constellation, a museum ship in the Baltimore Inner Harbor, to swear the Oath of Enlistment on the last day of the Maryland Fleet Week and Airshow Baltimore and the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.



Aboard the ship, local recruiters, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Philadelphia, took the opportunity to educate the future Sailors about the history and shipboard traditions of the U.S. Navy before guiding them into formation for the enlistment ceremonies, where the enlisting officer, Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commandant, Naval District Washington, addressed the group, imparting knowledge and advice.



“It is a tremendous opportunity to be here, on this historic ship, USS Constellation, which served our Navy for 100 years. It is a legacy of service that we want to imbue in our future Sailors so it's very symbolic that we're able to do that aboard the Constellation - a ship that is available for people to see and to understand the impact that it has had, and that the Navy continues to have around the world,” said Lahti. “Today is the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States, and it is very significant that we have young people willing to put their lives on the line for the United States, raise their right hand, go forward and do that today! I'm very proud of them for making the decision to join the Navy, and proud of them for being here today, to have that symbolism of their willingness to stand up and fight, even in the face of potential future dangers in defense of our nation.”



It was a proud day for the future Sailors as they were now part of history. Not many can claim accomplishing so much in one day: enlisted by a role model with a rich naval career on the decks of a national historic landmark that faithfully served this country’s Navy; celebrated the final day of the fleet week, and commemorated the anniversary of September 11th.



“I was very excited to meet and speak to Rear Admiral Lahti who is also a submariner, and learn a bit about the job I will be doing in the Navy,” said Laurel Orendorf, who is joining the Navy as a Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) serving on submarines. “And it makes it all the more special to enlist on September 11th, because I feel that all of us here were touched by the events on that day in some way, shape or form. I was only a year old at the time, but I was with my father, stationed overseas at the time, ready to come back to the U.S. I am proud to have my dad here with me, watching me enlist.”



Like many other future Sailors, Orendorf considered both college and other military branches, but in the end she chose the Navy, to follow in her father’s footsteps, who proudly served for 20 years on submarines, retiring as a Machinist’s Mate.



“I was over the moon when I found out she was going Nuke and on submarines,” shared Ron Orendorf, Laurel’s father. “I hope she has a rewarding career and someday becomes an officer - a commander of a submarine!”



Supporting the day’s young men and women and representing local recruiting efforts were Cmdr. Kemi Elebute, commanding officer of NTAG Philadelphia and Master Chief Navy Counselor Stephen Callaghan, chief recruiter.



“It's a great feeling to support our future Sailors and have them enlist on the 19th anniversary of 9/11,” siad Elebute. “There are some future Sailors here today who weren't even born that year, and may only know about the events of September 11th from the history books. Yet they stand here, on this day, volunteering because they want to join the Navy, to be part of this great institution, but also to mark this special day with their Oath of Enlistment. And as we bring these future Sailors to USS Constellation, and give them the opportunity to start their naval careers by getting sworn in today, it brings me great joy, and makes it a great day all around.”



At the conclusion of the event, those who had just taken their Oath of Enlistment helped lower the national ensign they saluted earlier in the day, and working as a team, folded the nearly 17-foot-long American flag in a triangle fold as a tribute to the nation's honored dead.



Biennial Maryland Fleet Week and Airshow Baltimore, held this year virtually Sept. 8-11, is Baltimore’s celebration of the sea services, and provides an opportunity for the local community and Maryland visitors to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services.



NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

