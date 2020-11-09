Remembering 9/11 - the Fateful Day 19 years ago – at NHB/NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Romualdo ‘Jay’ Humarang leads staff assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Romualdo ‘Jay’ Humarang leads staff assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton in morning colors Sept. 11, 2020, which included remembrance to all those lost 19 years ago on that fateful 9/11 day in 2001 (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

When the opportunity came up to put together a commemoration for 9/11, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Morgan Chaney immediately knew it was a good idea.



“Due to COVID-19, we really didn’t have any plans. It felt weird not to do something,” said Chaney, a Boise, Idaho native, who worked on putting together a video dedicated to those lost and those who had their lives changed due to that fateful day of 9/11.



Along with Chaney’s effort, throughout the morning of Sept. 11, 2020, Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB) staff members paid tribute in a variety of ways.



After morning colors under a smoke-filled, orange-tinged sky due to the ongoing wildfire season, timely pronouncements shared exactly at 8:15 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. were disseminated command-wide in remembrance of the terrorist attack that took place 19 years ago.



“Today marks the 19th anniversary of the attacks of 9/11. [That day] 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington D.C., and the fourth place crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa. Almost 3,000 people were killed. This is to remember those who we have lost and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. We will never forget,” said NHB Command Master Chief Robert Stockton.



There were also multiple historical static displays on the quarterdeck to remember the events of that day arranged by various command associations such as the Nurses Association, First Class Petty Officers Association, Second Class Petty Officer Association, Junior Enlisted Association, Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions/Recreation Activities Committee and Sailors Against Sexual Harassment and Assault.



Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Kevin Flatley was a second class petty officer assigned to the ballistic-missile submarine USS Alabama (SSBN 731) back on Sept. 11, 2001, just cleaning up after that morning’s breakfast. His boat had just returned to port from patrol the night before.



The Long Island, New York, native shared his memories of that time to Chaney for his dedication video.



“We started to get the initial reports that something had gone wrong in New York. The reports kept coming in – two planes, both buildings on fire,” recollected Flatley. “I remember very distinctly someone coming in around 9:30 a.m. and said one of the buildings had collapsed. I didn’t believe them. Looked at them and said that couldn’t possibly have happened. Then we started to receive emergency action messages which is something common at sea but not in port. That was when I started to realize this was very serious. Captain showed up and announced to make preparations to get underway. We did the fastest startup ever and we were gone an hour later.”



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jesus Albarran gave the command wide announcement, “At 8:45 a.m., on a clear Tuesday morning, an American Airline Boeing 767, Flight 11, loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed near the 80th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.”



Eighteen minutes later, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sean McKenna provided another command-wide announcement, “At 9:03 a.m., the second Boeing 767, United Airlines Flight 175 appeared out of the sky, turned sharply toward the World Trade Center and sliced into the south tower near the 60th floor. The collision caused a massive explosion that showered burning debris over surrounding buildings and onto the streets below. It became clear that America was under attack.”



Flatley attests there was bewilderment trying to determine just what was taking place not just that morning but for several days afterwards.



“What followed was a confusing three days,” noted Flatley. “Very little info, didn’t understand the full scope of things, wasn’t sure if we were going to come home, launch our payload, but was proud of our crew. Thinking back, getting our entire crew back and underway in a few hours, no one ran home scared, this was until then a peacetime Navy. But everything changed that day.”



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Megan Schnell announced to the command, “at 9:45 a.m., as millions watched the events unfolding in New York, American Airlines Flight 77 circled over downtown Washington D.C., before crashing into the west side of the Pentagon.”



Capt. Shannon J. Johnson, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer, followed precisely at 10:10 a.m. and shared to her command, “On September 11, 2001, United Flight 93, California-bound, was hijacked after leaving Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey. The passengers fought the four hijackers and the plane flipped over and sped towards the ground crashing near Shanksville, Pa.”



“Together, let’s recommit to remembering and honoring the lives that might have been and keep faith with the innocent who perished on September 11,” continued Johnson. “Though evil visited us on a cloudless Tuesday morning, courage and strength answered amid the fire and smoke in New York City, over a Pennsylvania meadow and across our Pentagon. We remember the bravery and sacrifice of those who fell here in America, and then on far-flung battlefields. We salute the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen who have served and sacrificed in the global war on terror that ensued, and we honor those who have given their last full measure of devotion, declaring proudly that Americans do not scare. We remember all that is good, all that is virtuous, and all that is noble about those we have lost. Let us never forget and always be ready.



Chaney was in the seventh grade in 2001, sitting in a history class at the time of the attacks. His memory of that time also recalls listening to a radio show several days afterwards featuring a children segment on how there were those who lost a parent or parents during the attacks.



“That was so impactful. It left a lasting impression on me,” Chaney said.



The lingering follow-up of 9/11 also influenced Chaney after he joined the Navy. His initial duty station was in Afghanistan directly supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. He found himself as a young hospital corpsman in the volatile eastern part of the war-torn land.



“I was at patrol bases and stood up forward operating bases in the area where I was,” Chaney said.



A far cry from his home town of Boise, his memories of 9/11 from the 7th grade, yet not from those lost on that fateful day, nor the lives changed of an entire nation from that moment on.