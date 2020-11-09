Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    388th MCT beats the HEAT

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Jefferson VanWey 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas — Soldiers with the 388th Movement Control Team out of Houston, Texas trained on the Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer here, Sept. 11, 2020.

    The 388th is currently preparing for an upcoming deployment to Afghanistan where they will manage the transportation of equipment out of the country and back to the U.S.

    The HEAT provides critical safety training for Soldiers so they know how to respond in the event of a real-world vehicle rollover, which, for an MCT in a combat zone, is a very real danger.

    “Every deployed Soldier needs to understand how to respond to a rollover,” said Staff Sgt. Adeline Prince, a transportation management coordinator with the 388th MCT.

    The training is designed to give Soldiers the experience of a vehicle rollover under controlled conditions.

    “I appreciate the opportunity to expose Soldiers to this,” Prince said. “It is just a sampling of what it’s really like…but it is important, just like any training, that Soldiers get a familiarization.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.11.2020 21:34
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 388th MCT beats the HEAT, by SFC Jefferson VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

