388th MCT beats the HEAT

FORT HOOD, Texas — Soldiers with the 388th Movement Control Team out of Houston, Texas trained on the Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer here, Sept. 11, 2020.



The 388th is currently preparing for an upcoming deployment to Afghanistan where they will manage the transportation of equipment out of the country and back to the U.S.



The HEAT provides critical safety training for Soldiers so they know how to respond in the event of a real-world vehicle rollover, which, for an MCT in a combat zone, is a very real danger.



“Every deployed Soldier needs to understand how to respond to a rollover,” said Staff Sgt. Adeline Prince, a transportation management coordinator with the 388th MCT.



The training is designed to give Soldiers the experience of a vehicle rollover under controlled conditions.



“I appreciate the opportunity to expose Soldiers to this,” Prince said. “It is just a sampling of what it’s really like…but it is important, just like any training, that Soldiers get a familiarization.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2020 Date Posted: 09.11.2020 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US