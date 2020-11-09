The 388th Validates for Deployment.

FORT HOOD, Texas – Army Reserve Soldiers with the 388th Transportation Company Detachment, Movement Control Team completed the Humvee Egress Assistance Trainer for their upcoming deployment to Afghanistan as part of their validation tasks in Fort Hood, Texas.



Before deploying overseas, units must validate by proving standard levels of proficiency through preparation and collective training on wartime tasks to ensure the unit is fit to deploy. Nearly two dozen Soldiers with the 388th have recently been training on various tasks to complete these requirements – HEAT is just one part of that.



The HEAT provides Soldiers insight on how bad a vehicle rollover can be, and how to safely evacuate an overturned vehicle.



The trainer simulates a rollover in a Humvee, spinning its occupants over and over then stopping either on its side or completely upside down. Occupants then must unbuckle from an upside down position and exit by finding an open door. Soldiers exiting must then establish a security perimeter around the vehicle and then account that all personnel have exited the vehicle.



Sgt. First Class Arionn Robertson, a movement supervisor for the 388th Transportation Company Detachment said, “I was depending on my fellow teammates to keep me still, due to being in a role as a gunner, so my very life depends on my teammates and I trust them 100 percent.”



Since implementing rollover training and the gunner’s restraint, injuries to gunners and Soldiers in vehicle rollovers has decreased by more than 75 percent.



“Take this serious. Trust in your equipment. The seat belts in the truck save lives,” Said Sgt. First Class

Jason Marquardt, an Observer Controller/Trainer with the 1-340th Training Support Battalion. Marquardt was one of several trainers supporting the HEAT at Fort Hood.



“The instructors did a wonderful job honestly, preparing us for the worst, telling us what to do and giving us two dry runs in the classroom to make sure we got it implemented in our minds,” said

Spc. Christian Garza, a Soldier with the 388th Transportation Company Detachment. Garza explained that this training is imperative for their team to instill trust with one another before their deployment. “Putting trust into my teammates, and having that secured thought process of like ‘they got me and I got them’,” he said.

