Consistency key to improved physical health

Airmen can improve their physical health through routine physical training, consistent sleep patterns and proper caloric intake and hydration, according to Seth Cannello, 50th Force Support Squadron fitness and sports manager.



“Those aspects are critical to improving one’s physical condition and overall health,” Cannello said.



Not only is it beneficial for all Airmen to remain physically fit, but it’s also one of the four domains of Comprehensive Airman Fitness.



“Physical resilience is the body’s capacity to adapt to challenges, maintain stamina and recover efficiently and effectively when acutely engaged,” said Jan Devitt, Peterson-Schriever Garrison community support coordinator.



The Department of Health and Human Services recommends healthy adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week, or a combination of moderate and vigorous activity.



“You should [perform] strength exercises that hit your large muscle groups: back, legs and chest, and cardio work for at least 30 to 60 minutes every time you exercise,” Cannello said.



When it comes to diet, the fitness and sports manager recommends Airmen write down what they eat and keep count of their caloric intake, as well as incorporate vegetables, fruits and whole grains in their diets.



“In order to be truly healthy, you need to exercise regularly, eat well and sleep at least eight hours a night,” he said. “Drink plenty of water and stop drinking soda and energy drinks.”



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, eating the right food supplies one’s body with the proper nutrients it needs to exercise and accomplish activities of daily living. In addition to diet, sleep also plays a large role in one’s overall health.



The National Sleep Foundation guidelines say healthy adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep every night.



“If you don’t get enough sleep, it takes you much longer to recover from a difficult workout,” Cannello said. “When you are well-rested, you can perform at a higher level not only physically, but mentally.”



Proper hydration is also key to improving physical fitness. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine determined that an adequate daily water intake is about 15.5 cups for men and about 11.5 cups for women.



“The more consistent you are, the healthier you can be,” Cannello said.

