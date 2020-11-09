Holloman's medical checkup

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. --

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Dorothy A. Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force, visited Holloman AFB, Sept. 10.



Along with Col. Michael Higgins, Air Education and Training Command Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Janet Woodward, AETC Chief, Medical Enlisted Force, the team visited various medical facilities to see each clinic’s innovative efforts and how they are maintaining operations and readiness.



As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 49th Medical Group implemented various preventative measures, including splitting their personnel into two separate teams to avoid cross-contamination. The team also started integrating telehealth into their operations to minimize physical interaction.



Although the pandemic has created obstacles, Holloman medical professionals continued patient care and remained current on all required training.



“Holloman’s total force has implemented innovative changes and training practices to stay efficient and maintain the mission during the pandemic,” said Kolczynski. “They have also remained up-to-date on training that equips Airmen here to sustain medical readiness.”



Hogg and Kolczynski also led an All Call during their visit and discussed the future of Air Force health practices.



“I am very proud of the work the 49th MDG is doing,” said Hogg. “The pandemic capabilities they have displayed is a model for the future. Operating in an environment with less face-to-face interactions is something we can expect to continue to use once we return to our new normal and I am excited to see how Holloman’s medics increase these capabilities.”



Despite the current pandemic, AF and AETC medical leadership teams received a first-hand look at how medical professionals at the base level are fighting through and taking an innovative approach to patient care and medical readiness.

