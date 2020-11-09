Poland, Maine Resident Mia Turkington Earns Honor Graduate at U.S. Coast Guard Bootcamp

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Seaman Mia Turkington from Poland, Maine, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s eight-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, Sept. 11, 2020.



Turkington was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Turkington is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 80 graduates of Recruit Company Alpha 199. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



"I am very humbled to be awarded Honor Graduate,” said Turkington. “Throughout the challenges of boot camp, my shipmates became my family, and I am grateful to be graduating with everyone."



Turkington will be stationed at Coast Guard Station Islamorada in Islamorada, Florida.



Turkington’s company earned multiple awards during their eight weeks of training, such as physical fitness and seamanship. Alpha 199 also earned the Company Commander and Section Commander pennant.



Turkington is the daughter of Lynley Turkington and Scott Turkington and graduated from Poland Regional High School in June 2020. Her father served in the Army.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.

