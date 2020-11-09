Deliberate Development provides mentorship for Airmen

The Falcon Top 3 Council is re-launching the Deliberate Development program Oct. 8 to provide mentorship and guidance to Airmen at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado.



The mentorship program will pair airman basics to technical sergeants, with a mentor from the Falcon Top 3, which is a private professional organization for senior noncommissioned officers at Schriever. The Top 3 organization strives to provide professional development to enlisted Airmen while strengthening SNCO leadership skills.



“The goal of the Deliberate Development program is to provide mentees with an alternate viewpoint while building long-lasting, professional relationships,” said Master Sgt. Kathryn North, 50th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor and Falcon Top 3 member.



Airmen and SNCOs participating in the program must take a personality test to gauge interests and career goals.







“Mentees will be matched with a mentor for the length of one quarter,” North said. “The mentor and mentee will make contact via phone at least once a week and will meet face-to-face at least twice a month. The meetings will be tailored to the mentee’s personal and professional goals.”



Deliberate Development operates on a quarterly basis, meaning Airmen must sign-up every quarter to participate and can be paired with a different mentor each time.



“The Team Schriever Deliberate Development Team believes that any of our Airmen can be the next [Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force] and understands the importance of Deliberate Development,” North said. “Collectively, our team will ensure Airmen are afforded every opportunity to become successful by providing constructive feedback, consistent encouragement, and positive reinforcement [to mentees].”







The program has been around for just over a year now, impacting more than 30 Airmen stationed at Schriever, with the goal of reaching out to even more.



“I think this is a great opportunity to learn and grow,” said Airman 1st Class Kaylee Christy, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management specialist. “We’re always told to find a mentor, and this is an easy way to do just that.”



Leadership here has championed connections being integral to the development and well-being of Airmen, and that’s just what this program is aimed at doing, connecting Airmen.



“Having insight from someone who has a lot of leadership experience and who has maybe walked a similar path as yourself is invaluable,” Christy said. “I think Airmen who participate in this program are going to learn a lot that will positively impact them for the rest of their careers.”



To sign-up for the Deliberate Development program as a mentor or a mentee, visit https://usaf.dps.mil/sites/afspc-50sw/Pages/50%20SW%20Deliberate%20Development%20Program.aspx.

