Ceremonial Guard goes ‘live’ during Maryland Fleet Week

Photo By Ensign Victoria Piccoli | The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard members answered questions after a live-demonstration for Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore virtually on social media platforms, Sept. 10. Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore was held from Sept. 8-11 and is an opportunity for the local community to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams since 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Victoria Piccoli)

Bayonets flying, swift movements, and loud applause are the normal sounds that the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard (USNCG) members expect to hear while performing.



During the live-demonstration for Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore, Sept. 10, it was a bit quieter than usual.



This year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, the experiences of the in-person demonstrations, ship tours, and performances traditionally held during Maryland Fleet Week moved virtual to social media platforms.



“The virtual world is a little bit different,” said Lt. Stephen O’Dell, operations officer for the USNCG.



The USNCG is the official ceremonial unit of the Navy and its primary mission is to represent the service in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, and public ceremonies in and around the nation’s capital – such as Maryland Fleet Week, said O’Dell.



“The Ceremonial Guard is able to reach those who might not be in the Navy through Fleet Weeks and Navy Week,” said O’Dell. “It is a huge opportunity to educate individuals about what the Navy does and help give a different image of what the Navy is than what most people might think.”



When members of the USNCG perform during events, many people don’t know what the Navy does or what it is capable of, and the demonstrations allow the unit to share more about the Navy’s mission, said Aviation Machinist's Mates Third Class Nathan Laguna, USNCG guardsmen.



“I really enjoy performing because it gives me a sense of pride,” said Laguna.



Laguna has performed in-person at the 2019 Navy Week in Idaho and throughout the Washington D.C. area for high profile celebrations, at national monuments, and now virtually for Maryland Fleet Week, he said.



The virus may have restricted travel, gathering sizes, and other activities, but it has allowed for a wider reach and new opportunity for the public to tune-in virtually.



“I do like that [Maryland Fleet Week is] online and anyone can see it,” said Laguna. “It allows more people within our communities to view and interact.”



Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore is an opportunity for the local community to virtually meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services since 2016.